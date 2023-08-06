CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Heat, humidity, and storm chances continue this weekend.

We have another hot and humid day ahead; highs climb into the lower 90s.

A warm front and the humidity will pop a few showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. One or two storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and large hail. Stay weather aware!

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: We have a higher severe threat on Monday.

A strong cold front rolls in with enough fuel for strong to severe storms. As storms organize into a line, all modes of severe weather are on the table: damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Storms would fire up late in the afternoon into the evening.

It stays hot and humid on Monday. Highs in the lower 90s will feel closer to 100 degrees, fueling the storms.

The front exits overnight, leaving us dry, cooler, and less humid on Tuesday. Highs in the upper 80s will feel nice. It stays pleasant through Wednesday.

Summertime heat, humidity, and storm chances return late week.

Today: Hot & humid. A few strong storms. High: 91.

Tonight: Warm and muggy. Low: 70.

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Tomorrow: Hot & humid. Some strong to severe storms. High: 92.