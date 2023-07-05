CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s a wash, rinse and repeat type of forecast as our summery pattern continues!

Hot, humid, with the daily chances of showers and storms.

2:15pm: Warm, humid, with a few little showers popping up around our region. It's wash, rinse & repeat this week with a typical summertime pattern. See you with the forecast on @Queen_City_News starting @ 4! pic.twitter.com/J8s7e76aQQ — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) July 5, 2023

Highs on Wednesday topped out in the low 90s, making it the 6th day in a row we’ve reached 90 or above at Charlotte. We’ll also add a few more of those through the weekend.

As is usually the case this time of year, we’ll get some dry time in the morning and early afternoon before showers and storms bubble up mid-late afternoon and evening. You hear us say it all the time — when thunder roars, go indoors.

We’re tracking a little less heat early next week as we tap into a slightly cooler flow. Still, highs will rise through the 80s. More spotty showers or storms are expected next week.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Low 72.

Thursday: Sun & clouds, hot and humid. PM t’storms possible. High 91.