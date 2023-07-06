CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Typically, hot and humid weather will prevail through at least the next week!

Even though a series of fronts and disturbances will move through from time to time, there’s no major relief or change in the pattern along the way.

2:50pm: Radar showing spotty downpours & a few storms on this toasty Thursday. I'm tracking on @Queen_City_News starting @ 4! pic.twitter.com/DSZRbV6ACE — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) July 6, 2023

As the first front moves in Friday, we’ll likely get a little more coverage of the afternoon and evening storms, meaning more of you will actually see some rain. The risk of severe, damaging storms is low, but an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out with strong wind gusts or small hail.

If you have weekend outside plans, don’t cancel them; just be ready to bring them inside if you start to hear thunder! Highs remain in the low 90s, with just a touch less heat coming on Monday with highs in the 80s.

Tonight: Lingering shower/storm early, then partly cloudy. Low 73.

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms. High 93.