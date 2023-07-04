(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are hot and humid heading into the fourth of July as the dog days of summer continue.

This morning starts warm and muggy with low to mid and upper 70s on tap. We will warm up into the low 90s with humid conditions making it feel more like the upper 90s. Be sure to cool off whenever possible.

We’ll stay warm this evening with your fireworks forecast for the mid-80s and partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the west between 5 and 10 miles per hour, perfect for fireworks.

Tonight will dip into the low 70s before returning to the low 90s for Wednesday. Hot afternoons and intermittent storms will dominate the rest of the week and the weekend.

Look for the low 90s to stick around through the start of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot, & Humid with a Chance of Storms. High: 93.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 73.