(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Friday’s high reached 95 degrees at Charlotte, making it the 13th 90-degree day of the year. With the heat and humidity came more downpours and storms in parts of the region, and the pattern will continue this weekend.

After getting some dry time Saturday morning, the afternoon and evening will involve more areas of stormy weather. When thunder roars, go indoors!

Sunday, an approaching cold front could bring showers to the mountains in the morning. Expect more scattered storms anywhere in the afternoon into the night. Sunday is when the risk of severe storms is a little higher. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat.

Next week starts not quite as hot, with highs in the mid- and upper-80s. After getting more scattered storms Monday, the rest of the week looks mainly dry. Only a couple of isolated storms will be possible most days, as highs get back into the 90s.

Tonight: Shower/storm early, then partly cloudy. Low 72.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with p.m. showers and storms. High 91.

Sunday: Clouds and sun, with showers and storms developing. 73/93.