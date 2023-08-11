CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Feeling hot, hot, hot… that’s the theme for this weekend!
Hot and humid, with “feels like” temps around 100+ again by Sunday.
As for any rain or storms, the chance is low. Saturday is primarily dry after starting with some patchy fog in the morning.
Sunday is when a few showers or storms could develop during the day’s heating.
Storm chances will continue as a front moves into the region early next week. Behind that, we’ll get a break in the high humidity (and heat) by Wednesday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog. Low 70.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. High 93.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few showers or storms possible. 74/96.