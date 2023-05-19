(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s the weekend! All in all, it won’t be a bad weather one.

We’re tracking a cold front approaching from the northwest for Saturday night. Ahead of it, moisture will continue to increase, leading to more of a humid feel and some patchy fog Saturday morning.

But we’ll see the return of some sunshine late morning through the afternoon, warming temperatures into the low 80s. It’s not until late afternoon and evening that we’ll start to see showers and storms moving into the mountains and foothills first, then become scattered across the region overnight into Sunday morning.

If you’re heading to any outside events such as the Charlotte FC match, Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury or Charlotte Knights game, take a poncho or raincoat with you, just in case. When thunder roars, go indoors.

After a bit of lingering rain early Sunday, the afternoon is drier! Expect increasing sunshine with highs close to 80. Have a good one!

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with patchy fog developing. Low 58.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, PM showers and storms. High 82.

Sunday: AM shower, PM sunshine. Low of 64, high of 79.