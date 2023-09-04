CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Our quiet holiday weekend continues!

High pressure remains in control through the area. This leaves us quiet and bright through the next few days.

We keep mostly sunny skies, but the heat starts to crank a little more. We’ll find temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Dew points begin to climb into the middle 60s, leaving it feeling a little stickier than the last few days.

A perfect day to cool off in the pool or at the lake!

If you’re headed to the beach for the holiday, be careful. The rip current risk remains moderate to high along Carolina beaches in the wake of rough surf and high swells from hurricanes Franklin and Idalia. Red flags mean the risk is high and you should not go into the water!

It stays clear and starts to feel more muggy tonight; lows drop towards 70 degrees.

High pressure continues to remain in control but starts to shift west. This will start to uptick with the heat as we head back to work mid-week. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday with humidity on the rise. Records stand near the century mark or hotter, so they look safe!

The heat breaks with some storm chances arriving on a front late this week. Temperatures are back to seasonal levels in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, hotter. High: 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, and hot. High: 94.