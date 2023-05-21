CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A front is exiting south Sunday morning; the last showers are clearing the area.

As the front clears, expect mostly cloudy skies with peeks of sun Sunday. Highs will stay in the upper 70s.

Overnight lows stay cool, dropping into the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Monday; it stays seasonal, with highs in the lower 80s.

Much of the week looks pretty quiet. No big swing in temperature; it stays seasonal, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The pattern also keeps high pressure in main control or nearby much of the week, which means little to no rain chances!

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 79.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 58.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 82.