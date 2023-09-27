(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good afternoon and happy Wednesday! We have been dealing with ample low cloud cover throughout the day, but for the most part have not had to deal with any wet weather across the region.

Thursday and Friday the clouds will start to clear and warmer temperatures will begin to move in as well. Over the weekend partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s are expected, and that will continue through at least the middle of next week thanks to a large stationary ridge over the eastern third of the country.

Out in the tropics, Philippe continues to churn in the Central Atlantic with wind shear expected to break the system down over the next few days. Right behind Philippe is another tropical wave that is forecast to become our next Tropical Depression shortly.

As for tonight and Thursday, low clouds will stick around this evening with little in the way of wet weather across the Carolinas. Low temperatures overnight dipping down into the upper 50s.

Thursday will bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures across the Carolinas with highs in Charlotte pushing back up towards the 80-degree mark.

Friday and over the weekend look to bring more of the same with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs moving back up towards the mid-80s thanks to the continued dry weather.

This pattern will continue into next week as an upper-level ridge of high-pressure locks into the eastern third of the country keeping us dry.

In the meantime, if you like Fall weather enjoy this evening before we start to heat back up! Have a great night!