CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It turned out to be a rainy Monday afternoon and evening as a disturbance passed through the area. Lingering rain will continue to taper to patchy light rain and drizzle overnight, with some patchy fog possible early in the morning Tuesday.

The next couple of afternoons will be drier, brighter, and warm! Highs reach the low and mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, with Wednesday being the warmest. Thursday is still warm, but showers and storms will return as a cold front moves in.

The front moves south Friday, but some rain could linger in the morning. Friday afternoon looks drier and cooler, with highs back in the low 60s. Saturday, rain returns, and temps will stay cool. As for Easter Sunday, the morning could still involve some rain. At this point, the afternoon is looking drier. Keep checking in for any changes!

Tonight: Lingering light rain/drizzle. Patchy fog. Low 55.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds, warmer. High 81.