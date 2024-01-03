(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Wednesday! Clouds have been on the increase all day long as we are tracking a couple of showers this evening.

After a chilly end to the week, all eyes are on Saturday with the potential for ice in the mountains along with significant rainfall in Charlotte. More heavy rain is likely on the way next Tuesday with another storm system moving up the Eastern Seaboard.

As for tonight and Thursday, we are expecting a couple of light showers as a weak area of low pressure moves through the Southeast. A snow shower or two is also possible in the mountains with little in the way of accumulation.

Overnight, the clouds should clear out with temperatures falling down to close to the freezing mark. Thursday will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the low-50s.

After a dry and cold Friday with high temperatures in the 40s, clouds will increase overnight followed by rain and an icy mix moving in with a powerful storm system moving up the East Coast. Charlotte is expected to have rain all day with some heavy rain during the afternoon hours. Up in the foothills and mountains an icy mix is expected during the morning before turning over to rain by lunchtime.

There is the potential of significant icing in the mountains as low-level cold air tries to hold on. Everything should clear out of the region by Saturday night with just a couple of mountain snow showers possible Sunday.

Next week will start off dry and chilly on Monday, but we are quickly tracking another strong storm system. While there is a small chance of some mountain ice, for the most part this will be a soaking rain with some strong thunderstorms possible as well.