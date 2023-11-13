(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Monday starts the work week off chilly and clear as temperatures have dipped into the 40s and 30s.

Mountain counties could be as low as the upper 20s with patchy fog developing along some of our mountain valleys.

Winds will be light and mainly flow out of the northeast today between 3 and 8 miles per hour. Highs will aim near normal, peaking in the mid-60s throughout the day. Overnight lows will be chilly again heading into Tuesday.

Look for Tuesday morning to sit in the upper 30s before another afternoon makes a run for the mid-60s. Cooler highs will settle in by mid-week with Wednesday only hitting the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will increase Thursday into Friday as a low-pressure system sits over the panhandle of Florida, kicking moisture into the Carolinas. An approaching cold front will provide spotty rain chances to end the work week before we dry out over the weekend.

Look for highs to sit in the upper 60s to finish off the work week and kick off the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 65.

Tonight: Mostly Clear with Light Winds. Low: 39.