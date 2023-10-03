(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Let’s keep the sunshine coming!

High pressure over the eastern United States continues to deliver above-normal and sunny conditions to the Carolinas. Overnight lows have dipped into the 50s this morning, with some light patchy fog developing.

We’ll warm up nicely yet again as sunny skies heat us into the mid-80s across the Queen City and low to mid-70s in our mountain counties.

Winds will be light out of the East Northeast throughout the day.

Above-normal temperatures will persist all week, with low 80s expected through Wednesday.

Overnight low will continue to dip into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s as afternoon highs touch 80 degrees Thursday & Friday.

An approaching cold front will usher in cooler temperatures and spotty showers heading into the weekend. Saturday will be much cooler, only hitting the low 70s, with spotty showers early in the day.

Look for sunny skies to return by Sunday, with fall-like temps taking hold. Highs will be limited to the upper 60s and low 70s heading into early next week, while overnight lows dip into the 40s!

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm! High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Low: 60.