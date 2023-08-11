(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ll have a much quieter finish to the work week with partly cloudy skies and upper 80s on tap.

This morning sits under mostly clear skies with low 70s and upper 60s. Some patchy fog develops but nothing too terribly dense. Mainly look to our mountain counties and foothills for that fog.

Winds will be light throughout the day out of the southwest as temperatures make a run for the upper 80s. This will be near average for this time of year.

The heat ramps up this weekend with the mid-90s taking hold. When factoring in the humidity, the “Feels Like” temperatures can reach as high as 105 degrees in some spots. Be on the lookout for a few potential heat advisories for Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front will approach early next week, bringing storm chances heading into Monday. We’ll go from the low 90s to start next week to the upper 80s through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Look for next week to be near normal and mostly dry through Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Hot. High: 88.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Low: 70.