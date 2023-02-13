CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – “Roses are red; violets are blue… this weather is nice; do you love it too?”

What a change on Monday after Sunday’s chilly, rainy, and snowy weather.

Valentine’s Day will be just as lovely! We’ll see more afternoon and evening clouds, but no rain for any date night plans.

Moisture starts to increase Wednesday ahead of the next cold front. Lots of clouds, but there won’t be much (if any) rain. Just a few isolated stray showers are possible.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

More showers will move in with the front by the end of the Day Thursday. A few storms can’t be ruled out, but severe storms are not likely. More showers move in Friday as the front passes.

It’s back to dry and cooler weather for the weekend.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 37.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 68.