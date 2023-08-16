(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A nice break today from the high heat and humidity! It’s still hot with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s, but lower humidity can make all the difference!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

If you’re a fan, good news is that it’s going to stick around for a few days! It’s not until the end of the weekend and early next week that temps and humidity start to increase again.

That will lead to more storm chances, too. As for any rain or storms through the weekend– most of the area will stay dry!

The best chance of any rain Thursday will be south and east of Charlotte along a stalled front. Another front could spark a stray shower or storm on Friday as well.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 70.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance south & east of Charlotte. High 89.