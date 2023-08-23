(PINPOINT WEATHER) — What a refreshing break we got on Wednesday!

High pressure from the North gave us lower humidity and less heat. But it’s short-lived — 90s are back starting Thursday.

The humidity won’t be too bad Thursday, but it really starts to rise again over the weekend. Aside from the increasing humidity, high temperatures are expected to reach the hottest point so far this year in Charlotte.

Highs in the upper-90s to near 100 Friday could also threaten the record high of 98. Either way — it’s hot, so take it easy out there.

Saturday will be another scorcher, but the heat begins to back off starting Sunday. As for any cooling rain or storms, some of you could see some starting Thursday afternoon. It’s back to those afternoon and evening storm chances Thursday through next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 66.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hotter. High 93. A few PM storms possible.