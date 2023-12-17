(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Sunday will be a PNIPOINT WEATHER ALERT DAY as rounds of heavy rain move in.

This morning will see light to moderate rain as temperatures sit in the mid-40s across the Carolinas. Heavier rain approaches from the south as a low-pressure system tracks up the east coast throughout the day.

Look for the heaviest rain to move in late this morning into the afternoon. More pockets of downpours will cross the Queen City through midday and finally, a last round pushes east after 5 PM. This can deliver anywhere between one and a half to two inches of rain if not more in some localized areas.

Be on the lookout for pooling and ponding on the roadways as hydroplaning can be an issue as roadways hold onto moisture. Winds will also be an issue as the low-pressure system to our southeast and the cold front approaching from the west squeeze our pressure gradient lines over the Queen City.

The result will be windy and blustery conditions from this evening through Tuesday. Winds will mainly be focused out of the north-northeast between 15 to 25 miles per hour. Wind gusts can reach as fast as 30 miles per hour at times if not more!

Sunday night into Monday will dip into the low 40s as rain quickly pushes north and east. Western-facing slopes in our mountain counties can hold on to a few snow showers heading into Monday.

We’ll start the work week off in the mid-50s for Uptown but only touch the mid-30s in our mountains. Snow showers will taper off Monday afternoon after dumping an inch to two inches for some of our highest elevations.

Much cooler temperatures will settle in by mid-week with highs limited to the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s for the Queen City.

Today: Rainy, Windy & Chilly. High: 52.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 41.