(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was an overall drier start to the week, with only a couple showers and storms developing mainly in the mountains.

Most neighborhoods got another break from the 90-degree heat, too. But the 90s will be back starting Tuesday!

The humidity won’t be too bad… yet. That will help keep storm chances low, too.

The best chance of storms the next couple days will be in the mountains. But as humidity rises by late week and into the weekend, the chance that more of us could see the storms will increase as well. Back in that summertime pattern!

Late week and this weekend, it will start to feel like 100-105 degrees outside… and that’s in the shade.

If your job or plans will keep you outside for awhile, continue to stay hydrated and take breaks when you can.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 68.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Small chance shower/thunderstorm. High 94.