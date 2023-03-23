CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – What a warm-up! There was a 20-30 degree temperature difference from Wednesday, as highs reached the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday, it gets even hotter.

The forecast high of 86 is just two degrees from the record of 88. The average high is 66. We’ll get another day of sunshine, too. The wind will be picking up with gusts around 25 mph. Either way, it’s hot stuff for March!

What a day! Sunshine is back and temps have been warming up. Near-record heat tomorrow! See you with the forecast on @Queen_City_News starting @ 4. pic.twitter.com/wwHamq5Yu5 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) March 23, 2023

Gusty wind lingers into Saturday as a cold front approaches. As it moves in, showers and possibly storms will develop over the mountains and foothills first, then spread over the Charlotte area around lunchtime.

We’ll then see a break in the rain for a few hours until another round of storms develops for late afternoon and evening. At this point, the risk of severe, damaging storms looks low, but keep checking in for updates.

Sunday is the drier half of the weekend, and still warm.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low 58.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. High 86.