(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy Wednesday! Today will be the day to get out of dodge before our massive weather system will begin to push into the Carolinas Thursday.

Temperatures will stay cool with highs today and Thursday in the mid-40s.

Rain will move through in two waves Thursday with the first batch Thursday morning followed by more wet weather in the evening hours. Friday will be a wild day with temperatures starting off in the low 50s before you wake up and then collapsing into the low 20s by sunset with possible snow showers in the mountains. The weekend of Christmas looks very cold with lows in the teens and highs in the 30s.

As for your Wednesday, this will be the best day to travel until Christmas Eve as we are expecting dry weather with even some sunshine mixed in. Temperatures this morning are in the 20s and 30s and will be moving up into the upper 40s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance showers could move in late, but that would not occur until at least the late evening hours.

Starting overnight and heading into Thursday will begin a very unsettled period of weather for the region. The powerful arctic front will start with showers Thursday morning with possible wintry mix conditions in the mountains before warmer air moves in. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the mountains. There should be a lull in the rounds of rain during the afternoon hours before the true arctic front moves through Friday. Expect another round of showers before frigid air moves in by midday Friday. Temperatures will fall all day long and temperatures will go from the low 50s Friday morning to around 20 by sunset.

Your Christmas weekend looks brutally cold with lows for the morning of Christmas Eve in the teens in Charlotte with subzero lows possible for the mountains. Temperatures won’t rebound during the day with highs around freezing Christmas Eve and a slight rebound into the upper 30s Christmas Day. We will stay dry so our streak of no White Christmases for the region will continue.

In the meantime, make those travel preparations now! Have a great Wednesday!