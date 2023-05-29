CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Memorial Day looks greatly improved for the region along with warmer temperatures and a slight chance of a shower.

The rest of the week looks generally dry and warmer with temperatures pushing towards the mid-80s by the end of the week.

Memorial Day will be much improved compared to the past couple of days with cloudy skies in the morning giving way to some sunshine in the afternoon along with highs in the lowers 70s. Only a scattered shower or two is expected so the race should be in good shape.

The rest of the week for Charlotte looks generally dry with shower chances being confined up in the mountains Tuesday and Wednesday. Across the Piedmont and Sand Hills the story will be warming temperatures throughout the week with highs back in the 80s by Wednesday and upper 80s possible at the end of the week and heading into the weekend.

In the meantime, get ready for a much better Memorial Day after a dreary Saturday and Sunday! Have a great week!