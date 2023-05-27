CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Here comes the rain!

Low pressure near the coast will swing in widespread, heavy rain starting Saturday morning. Saturday will be the wettest day of the weekend; coolest, too! We’ll likely hover in the 50s all day, which would set a new record for coolest high temperature at Charlotte. It’ll be windy as well, with gusts around 30-35 mph at times. A good day to stay inside!

Sunday will still involve some rain, but not as much. The showers will be lighter and more scattered in nature. Hopefully enough dry time for the big Coca-Cola 600 race in Concord!

Memorial Day Monday is still unsettled. Temps will try and get a little warmer, back in the low and mid-70s. A few showers and storms could still pass through the region at times. In fact, as the low continues to linger east of our area, a stray shower can’t be ruled out through the middle of next week. Temps get hotter, though, reaching the mid to upper 80s by Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 52.

Saturday: Rain, heavy at times. Windy & chilly. High 57.

Sunday: Cloudy with showers. Breezy. 55/64.

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, t’storm. 56/73.