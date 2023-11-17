(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy FriYay! As we close the week, we expect another mild day across the Carolinas ahead of a cold front that will roll through the region early Saturday.

Sunny and cooler Sunday clouds will roll in on Monday ahead of potentially significant wet weather on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. Queen City families could see a dry and chilly Thanksgiving.

As for your Friday and weekend, more clouds are coming, but temperatures will stay mild on Friday, with highs around 70 degrees. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll into the Carolinas on Friday night and early Saturday, with rain the heaviest in the mountains.

For Saturday, expect ample sunshine and mild temperatures before chilly weather moves in on Sunday. Lows Sunday morning will drop into the mid and upper 30s before rebounding into the 60s during the afternoon hours.

Next week, we are tracking our best chance for significant rainfall in over a month, with rain moving in early Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday. The wet weather could impact some travel plans as many are traveling for Thanksgiving. Behind the damp weather, expect a dry, sunny, chilly Thanksgiving with highs in the low 50s.

In the meantime, enjoy another mild day across the Carolinas! Have a great weekend!