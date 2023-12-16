(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy Saturday! Clouds will be on the increase today ahead of a major storm system on the way for Sunday. A developing Nor’easter will drive significant amounts of rain and gusty winds into the Carolinas with some flooding possible with the storm.

Behind the storm, temperatures will take a much cooler turn next week with highs in the 40s Tuesday. Besides Sunday, we do look drive though as we head into the week of Christmas!

As for your Saturday, sunshine early this morning will give way to increasing clouds as we go throughout the day ahead of the developing storm. High temperatures will be fairly mild again near 60 degrees this afternoon. This evening clouds completely fill in helping to keep temperatures milder overnight with lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday is a complete and total washout in Charlotte. Rain moves in by sunrise Sunday morning and continues all day long as the rapidly intensifying area of low pressure moves up the East Coast.

The heaviest rain looks to be focused from Charlotte and points to the east with up to three inches of rain possible. Along with the rain we are expecting gusty winds as the storm moves north with wind gusts up to 35 MPH Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, and possibly up to 50 MPH in the mountains Monday morning. The rain should clear out of the Carolinas late Sunday night.

Monday will kick off a chilly, but also mainly dry period of weather for the region. Snow showers are expected in the mountains Monday as an Upper-Level Low swings through the Carolinas helping to usher in more cold air. Throughout next we are expecting mostly sunny and no major issues if you plan on traveling.

In the meantime, please get any errands you need to get done today and avoid the rain on Sunday. Have a great weekend!