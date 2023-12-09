(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Showers will become more widespread tonight thru Sunday with some heavier downpours and some rare Christmas season thunder likely! Next week it is a return to sunny, crisp and cool forecast!

As colder air rushes in behind the front, rain changes to snow in the higher elevations by Sunday evening. Most of it will be tapering off Monday morning, but some roads could still be slick as temps fall below freezing. Sunshine returns for next week.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 67.

Sunday: Periods of rain and storms. Gusty wind. 57/65.