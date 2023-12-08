(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We got a little warmer Friday ahead of a big storm system coming this weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday will still be on the warm side with highs in the 60s, and even some 70s east of Charlotte! But that comes with some rainy, stormy and overall active weather.

Saturday brings a lot of clouds, and some scattered showers will be possible. No worries about severe weather Saturday. However, as the strong cold front moves in Sunday, many of you will be waking up to heavy rain and possible storms.

The severe storm risk is low (and mainly for areas east of Charlotte), but not zero. Please stay weather aware for any warnings that may be issued. Damaging wind gusts is the main threat, but a brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

We get some needed rain, though. Up to 2 inches is possible!

How about an additional 1-2 inches of snow in the mountains, too? As colder air rushes in behind the front, rain changes to snow in the higher elevations by Sunday evening. Most of it will be tapering off Monday morning, but some roads could still be slick as temps fall below freezing. Sunshine returns for next week.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Low 44.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 67.