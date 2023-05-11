(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Wednesday was a PinPoint Picture Perfect Day and we’ll bring more of that energy into the second half of the workweek.

Thursday starts off cool with temperatures in the 50s. Winds are light and calm and will shift out of the southeast throughout the afternoon.

Highs make a run for the low 80s today with a mix of sun & clouds. A stray shower can’t be ruled out for the higher elevations but most of the area stays dry through week’s end.

Friday will warm up just a bit more, hitting the mid-80s to finish off the work week. Skies will be partly cloudy and our mountains can see a passing shower or two throughout the afternoon and evening.

This weekend will host mid to upper 80s with intermittent showers and storms courtesy of an approaching cold front. This will give us a hot Mother’s Day with upper 80s accompanied by an isolated storm chance.

Temperatures will settle back into the low 80s and upper 70s heading into early next week with rain and storm chances tapering off by Wednesday.

Today: Warm with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 81.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 60.