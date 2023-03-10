CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s a half & half weekend.

Saturday’s the dry half, Sunday the rainy (and wintry mountain mix) half. Windy tonight in the mountains, too!

… And there's the sun! It won't stay sunny all weekend, though. I'm tracking more rain + mountain wintry mix NOW on @Queen_City_News. pic.twitter.com/5NH5TAnppZ — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) March 10, 2023

We’ll see mixed sun & clouds Saturday with cool highs near 60. The next round of rain moves in overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. With most temperatures above freezing, this will fall as rain in the Piedmont and most of the Foothills.

However, the mountains will have a few hours of snow/sleet/freezing rain Sunday morning, making for messy and slick travel. Be extra careful! It will only add a bit of snowy accumulation, with about 1-2 inches possible. Isolated higher totals may develop in the highest terrain and at some ski resorts.

Next week, our attention turns to frost & freeze concerns. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings look to be the coldest at this point, with lows dropping into the 20s and low 30s. Temps are expected to warm up again late next week gradually. It’s particularly concerning for agriculture after all the warmth and blooming lately.

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Low 38.

Saturday: Sun & clouds, breezy. High 59.

Sunday: Showers, especially in the morning. AM mountain wintry mix. 41/48.