(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After several dry days, moisture is back on the move into our area, mainly in the form of clouds through Friday. The well-advertised widespread, heavier rain doesn’t move in until Saturday – just in time for the holiday weekend.

An upper-level area of low pressure will work with low pressure along the coast to keep the entire Memorial Day weekend unsettled. The heavier rain Saturday into Sunday morning could add up to 1-3 inches, which could lead to minor flooding in some areas. We’ll get some dry breaks Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, but showers will still be scattered around for the Coca-Cola 600 race.

Let’s talk about how cool it will be, too. Especially Saturday, when temps may not break out of the 50s. That would set a new record-low high for the day in Charlotte! Sunday’s highs are in the 60s, and Monday will get back into the 70s.

Keep the warmer clothes and rain gear handy!

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Low 56.

Friday: Increasing clouds, breezy. High 73