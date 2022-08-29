CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was back to school for many students and teachers today, but as usual, it still felt like summer break! Highs were back in the 90s, and humidity was high.

Tuesday, a cold front approaches. As temperatures heat up again, showers and storms will develop in the afternoon.

Tropical update: The disturbance in red shows highest chance of development, but at this point it looks to stay offshore of the U.S. coast. Still several days away and changes are possible– keep checking in for updates! @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/f5DduTV4AP — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) August 29, 2022

For the mountains, rain may start even before lunchtime. Downpours and storms will move east through the foothills, Charlotte metro, and into the Sandhills through late afternoon and evening. Any stormy weather is done before midnight.

Wednesday and Thursday, we’re in for a little treat! It will still feel hot, but with less humidity; dry air and drier weather will filter in behind the front. We’ll see lots of sunshine, too.

We are heading into the Labor Day weekend, and moisture returns.

That will lead to more spotty storms in the afternoon and evening. Keep this in mind for any outside plans!







Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog develops. Low 71.

Tuesday: AM fog, then partly sunny. PM showers and storms. High 90.