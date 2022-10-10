CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was an excellent start to the new week with more great fall weather, and we’ll get another day of it Tuesday!

Let’s talk about rain.

THIS WEEK: Tracking the next fall cold front!



Dry Tuesday, but a few showers are possible Wednesday. Best rain chance is Thursday with the front. Cooler but dry again for the weekend! @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/yTfo3tLtHU — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) October 10, 2022

It’s been since Oct. 1st that we’ve had any, and we’re now more than an inch below normal at Charlotte. However, that will change this week as a cold front moves in.

Unlike last week’s front, this one will bring some rain starting Wednesday afternoon. From morning through evening, you’ll want to have the umbrella handy! Scattered showers will start to move in from the south, but the best chance of rain comes Thursday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

A couple of storms may develop as well, but not expecting severe weather at this point.

Any rain moves out just in time for the weekend. Behind the front, temps get colder again, with frost possible in the mountains starting Friday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 50.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 74.