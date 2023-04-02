CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — What an absolutely wonderful afternoon and evening it has been across the Carolinas with cloudless skies and comfortable temperatures. Unfortunately, that will not last as we are tracking a weak disturbance on Monday with scattered showers. From there, temperatures will shoot up into the mid-80s for the middle of the week before our next cold front brings big changes heading into the weekend.

As for tonight and the start of the week, crystal clear skies and cool temperatures tonight will give way to increasing clouds and scattered showers for Monday. This will be due to a weak disturbance pushing across the country and through the Carolinas. It won’t be a washout, but you will probably need the umbrella at some point during the day with highs in the mid-60s.

The middle of the work week looks dry and warm with highs pushing up into the low to mid-80s Tuesday thru Thursday. Showers will start to enter the picture once again on Thursday and will continue for the rest of the week and likely into the weekend thanks to a cold front. The cold front will help to drop our temperatures considerably with highs in the low 60s Friday and likely struggling to make it out of the 40s Saturday before a slight warmup Sunday.

In the meantime, enjoy the amazing evening ahead for the Carolinas tonight, and have a great start to a new week!