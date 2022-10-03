CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Believe it or not, our weather is still being influenced by the remnants of Ian!

As it remains stalled off the Mid-Atlantic coast, it’s been keeping us on the cooler side with breezy conditions.

Nice to see a little sunshine on this Monday! Temps will be warming up this week before it gets *chilly* again! Details starting @ 4 on @Queen_City_News! pic.twitter.com/aLMKnzDhsd — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) October 3, 2022

However, we saw more sunshine on Monday, and sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the week as Ian’s leftovers gradually move farther away.

Temperatures will warm up, too. Despite continued chilly mornings, highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s by Thursday and Friday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Then a dry cold front moves in. No rain, but overnight temps get cold again by Sunday morning!

It’s looking like the coolest air of the season so far; so cold that we’ll have to watch for frost and freeze potential, especially in the mountains.







Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low 47.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 73.