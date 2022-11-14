CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It feels like winter outside!

Get used to it — temperatures will remain unseasonably cold all week; Avery County Schools are operating on a 2-hour delay Tuesday.

THIS WEEK: A cold, rainy Tuesday ahead. Brief icy mix in the mountains Tues. morning. Rest of the week is drier… and still cold. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/cY2cVF5Quz — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) November 14, 2022

At the same time, we’re tracking the next storm system pushing rain our way. No storms, just rain, and there could be quite a bit of it! More than an inch could fall in many neighborhoods throughout the day Tuesday.

Expect an all-day washout as temperatures hover in the 40s. Brrr!

In the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tuesday, with a brief period of an icy mix possible. It will be all rain by late morning, continuing through the afternoon. Any ice accumulation will be mainly on elevated surfaces, but be careful and keep in mind there could be slick spots while driving in the higher elevations early Tuesday.

Clouds linger Wednesday, but full sunshine returns Thursday.

Tonight: Clouds increase with spotty rain/drizzle developing. Low 38.

Tuesday: Cold and rainy. High 44.