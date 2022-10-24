CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s been Chamber of Commerce weather around the Charlotte area for a few days now, and Tuesday will be no different!

Temperatures will again be warm, back in the mid-70s in the afternoon.

A weak cold front will move in early Wednesday but don’t count on too much (if any) rain.

RAIN CHANCE: There *is* a chance of showers Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, but it's minor. Many of you might not see it at all. We've only had 0.25" of rain so far this month. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/F8ljs8pk0O — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) October 24, 2022

We’ll start to get some showers in late Tuesday night in the mountains and foothills, but a lot of it will fall apart when the front makes its way through the Charlotte metro and east. Any rain will move out early, leaving us plenty of dry time in the late morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will only cool down slightly behind the front. Highs are back in the upper 60s Friday and through the weekend. No deep freezes at night.

The next chance of rain comes Sunday into Halloween Monday.

Tonight: Fair sky, chilly. Low 44.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 76.