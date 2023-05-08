(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was another day of warmth, a little humidity, and a few spotty showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. The unsettled pattern will continue into Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the north.

Ahead of the front, it’ll be a toasty Tuesday afternoon! Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90. As the front inches closer, some rain will be possible in the morning, especially in the mountains and foothills. Then, after the sunshine returns in the afternoon, a few showers and storms could once again develop through the evening. The severe risk is low for our area; it will be higher over eastern NC with damaging wind and hail possible.

Behind the front, Wednesday and Thursday’s weather will be delightful– dry with highs in the mid-70s to near 80. Rain and storm chances return over the weekend as temperatures heat up ahead of another front.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Few showers are possible late. Low 63.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. 30% chance of showers & storms. High 88.