(PINEPOINT WEATHER) — Monday was the start of another nice, sunny week across the Carolinas! It was a bit cooler and certainly breezy, but there are warmer temperatures ahead.

As low pressure scoots out to the north and high pressure takes over, Tuesday will be another breezy day. The combination of the wind picking up and dry conditions will make for an increased fire danger around the region, so it’s best to hold off on any outdoor burning. Any fire that gets sparked could quickly burn out of control.

Under more sunshine Tuesday, highs will top out in the upper 70s. Wednesday through Friday will be the warmest with top temps in the low and mid-80s. The next cold front arrives for the weekend, but it won’t be a total washout. Most of the rain moves through Saturday, with a few storms possible, too. Sunday is looking drier.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 43.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Breezy. High 78.