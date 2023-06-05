CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Temperatures are expected to move back into the 80s Monday with 90s possible for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are tracking a chance for showers and storms later Monday as well as on Thursday.

Temperatures dropped into the lower 60s as you headed out the door Monday morning. After a few clouds to start the day, we will see sunshine along with rising temperatures in the afternoon. Expect some mugginess as well for the Carolinas. Later in the day and heading into the evening we should see a few showers and storms as a weakening front moves through the region.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be dry and very hot for the Carolinas with temperatures moving into the 90s, possibly on both days. Thursday another front, this one a little stronger, will bring more showers to the Carolinas along with another temporary drop in temperatures to end the work week.

Toasty temperatures though, will quickly return over the weekend with highs near 90 Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great new week!