CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Look for 70s and 60s to dominate throughout the morning with mostly clear skies and light winds locked in place. Highs will make a run for the mid-90s with a “Feels Like” temperature reaching as high as 102 degrees.

These temperatures fall just shy of heat advisory levels but still warrant caution during the peak heating hours of the day. We’ll mainly see winds out of the west at about 5 miles per hour.

Tonight will be warm, dipping into the mid-70s heading into the Tuesday. We’ll turn up the heat just a little bit more with mid to upper 90s on tap for Tuesday. Wednesday will usher in a brief relief with upper 80s likely behind a weak cold front.

We can see low to mid-90s return for the second half of the work week ahead of upper 90s heading into the weekend.

A cold front Saturday heading into Sunday will being the return of rain and storm chances this weekend.

Today: Hot with Increasing Clouds. High: 96.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 74