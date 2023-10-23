CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday starts the work week off chilly and cold with temperatures sitting into the upper 30s and low to mid-40s. Clear skies have allowed temperatures to plummet sparking a Frost Advisory for our mountain counties until 10 AM.

Sunny skies will dominate this week as high pressure takes the main stage from Monday through the end of the week. Highs will approach normal today, hitting the low 70s during the peak heating hours of the day.

We’ll see a big swing in temperatures between daytime highs and overnight lows as Monday night dips into the low 40s. Tuesday will peak near normal as well with low 70s expected for the second day of the work week.

Highs will hit the mid-70s through mid-week and touch the upper 70s to low 80s heading into the weekend. We’ll be without rain chances all week long and through the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 71.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 42.