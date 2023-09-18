CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We start the work week cool and foggy with mid to low 60s locked in. Patchy fog will be dense in some areas ahead of sunrise with high pressure expected to build throughout the day.

Winds will mainly flow out of the north northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour as sunshine continues to warm up us throughout the day. Look for highs to make a run for near 80 degrees this afternoon.

We’ll be in for a treat this evening at Bank of America Stadium with mid-70s expected for kickoff temperature wise. Skies will be partly cloudy and light winds will continue out of the North Northwest as we stay dry through the evening.

Overnight lows will likely dip into the 50s tonight making for a cool and refreshing start to Tuesday Highs rebound in the low 80s Tuesday and continue to peak near normal through mid-week. Sunny skies linger most of the week as well as high pressure dominates.

Upper 70s will arrive Friday to finish the work week and kick off the weekend. Look for clouds and low rain chances to move in Saturday & Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 55.