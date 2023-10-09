CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cold mornings and warm afternoons have arrived as a blast of Fall takes over the Queen City.

Temperatures have fallen into the 30s and 40s making for a chilly and cold start. We’ll have a Frost Advisory in effect for the foothills of North Carolina and higher elevations through this morning until 9 AM.

Winds are relatively light but will pick up as the afternoon warms up. We’ll see breezy winds out of the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour with highs peaking in the low 70s. This still falls just a few degrees shy of normal for this time of year.

We’ll be chilly overnight and warm during the day for much of the week with Tuesday starting off near 50 degrees and warming up into the mid to upper 70s. We’ll be dry and warm through mid-week with highs peaking into the low to mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will usher in rain chances for the end of the weekend into Saturday as highs peak near normal yet again. Cooler temperatures and sunny skies return on Sunday with highs limited to the upper 60s to end the weekend.

Today: Mostly & Warm! High: 72.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low: 50.