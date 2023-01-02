CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We kick off the first week of 2023 with patchy dense fog this morning, likely impacting your morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for our entire area with the exception of Ashe & Watauga Counties.

Be sure to give yourself some extra time this morning when heading into work. You won’t want to be in a rush with the limited visibility this morning.

Temperatures are cool, sitting in the low to mid-50s around the Queen City. Morning Fog will transition into some low lying cloud cover before some sunshine mixes in throughout the afternoon.

Highs will peak above normal this afternoon hitting the mid-60s. Winds will be relatively light from the south-southwest between 3 and 8 miles per hour.

A cold front will approach the Carolinas mid-week bringing ran and storm chances for Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for Tuesday’s rain to start late in the day and increase throughout the evening.

Wednesday can see periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms through mid-day before tapering off through the second half of the day.

Much cooler temperatures will settle in to finish off the first week of 2023. Look to see highs limited to the upper 50s and upper 40s on Thursday & Friday. We’ll stay dry and cool heading into Saturday before rain chances return on Sunday.

Today: Mild with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 66.

Tonight: Cloudy & Cool. Low: 52.