CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are much colder this morning to kick off the work week as High pressure builds into the Queen City.

Temperatures have fallen into the 20s across out mountains and 30s for Uptown. Winds are relatively light but will be picking up slightly through the afternoon. While rain has exited to the east, we still can see a few light snow flurries around daybreak for our western facing slopes across our mountain counties.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon today for Ashe, Avery, & Watauga Counties because of the potential for those spotty flurries.

Sunny skies will dominate throughout the day as high pressure takes control. We’ll be slightly chilly and cool with highs pushing towards 50 degrees. North Northwest winds will be between 5 and 10 miles per hour and gust as fast as 20 miles per hour at times.

Tonight will get frigid, dropping into the upper 20s with mostly clear skies heading into the Tuesday. Cold overnights and cool afternoons will be the name of the game with mid to upper 50s lingering all week.

Clouds return Saturday with rain chances ramping up in time for Sunday to finish off the weekend yet again.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 50.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 27.