CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mostly sunny & warm today but watch out for the wind!

Monday kicks off the work week with a cool and refreshing morning as temperatures hover in the 40s and 50s. There is a light breeze out of the northwest but winds will pick up this afternoon.

Look for highs to peak near normal into the low 70s today as winds pick up. West southwest winds will be between 5 and 15 miles per hour with wind gusts reaching 23 miles per hour at times.

We’ll be chilly overnight as lows dip into the mid-40s before rebounding into the mid-70s on Tuesday. We’ll warm up gradually with highs hitting the low to even mid-80s by Wednesday & Thursday.

As high pressure dominates, a low pressure system will develop over the northern plains and track east towards the northeast. The cold front that develops from this low will track across the Carolinas this weekend.

That will bring temperatures back into the 70s and deliver some rain chances for Saturday & Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High: 71.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 45.