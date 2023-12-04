CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday starts off cool with upper 30s and 40s locked in to start the week. Winds are mostly calm but will be breezy heading into the afternoon. Partly to Mostly cloudy skies will make way for sunshine shortly after daybreak and allow for a nice and sunny afternoon.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Winds will be breezy today flowing mainly out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour and gusting as fast as 22 times per hour at times. Highs will be well above normal for this time of year approaching the mid-60s during the peak heating hours of the day.

An approaching cold front will push cooler and near normal conditions into the Queen City through mid-week while also trapping some moisture into the higher elevations. We can’t rule out a chance of light rain and snow for elevations above 3,000 feet heading into Tuesday & Wednesday.

Temperatures for Tuesday will start off in the upper 30s and only peak in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll hold on to sunshine and mid-50s through mid-week before a slight warmup heading into the weekend.

60s will kick things off on Saturday but be on the lookout for mostly cloudy skies and showers to return heading into Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 65.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 38