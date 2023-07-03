CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’re looking at another hot and humid day with storm chances bubbling up yet again this afternoon and evening.

The dog days of summer continue with morning temperatures in the low to mid and upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog may develop in the foothills of North Carolina but should dissipate quickly after sunrise.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with highs peaking in the mid-90s but feels like temperatures in the low triple digits. With “feels like” temperatures sitting near 105 degrees, we will see a Heat Advisory yet again for Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Be on the lookout for spotty storms developing during the peak heating hours of the day. We sit under a Slight Risk for Severe Weather with the main threat being damaging winds. Storms will taper off this evening as overnight lows dip into the 70s.

Tuesday will be hot & humid for Independence Day with highs peaking in the mid-90s. Spotty storms will develop yet again but should taper off in time for evening fireworks displays. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s throughout the evening.

We’ll continue to see 90s and intermittent storms linger through the rest of the work week. Our summer-like pattern will continue with low 90s and upper 80s heading into this weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot, & Humid with a Chance of Storms. High: 95.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 74.