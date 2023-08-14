CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday will be a scorcher with mid-90s on tap, and feels like temps approaching the triple digits!

We start the work week off warm and muggy with the mid-70s across the Queen City. Dew Points sit in the low 70s making for a humid start to the day.

Today will be hot & humid as highs make a run for the mid-90s. Feels like temps will be near or above 105 degrees sparking a Heat Advisory for Mecklenburg & surrounding counties from 11 AM to 8 PM today.

Be on the lookout for spotty showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening. These storms will start in the mountain counties and focus mainly west of I-77 then taper off this evening as they track east.

A marginal risk for severe weather will cover the Queen City today with damaging winds being the main threat. A slight risk for severe weather which is a level two out of five will include our western-facing slopes in the mountains along the Tennessee border.

Overnight lows will dip into the 70s making for another warm start Tuesday morning. Tuesday will peak in the low 90s again with a cold front delivering spotty showers and storms for the afternoon and evening.

Slightly cooler and quiet conditions will settle in through mid-week with upper 80s on tap for Wednesday. Low 90s will finish off the work week as sunny skies dominate heading into the weekend.

Today: Hot, Humid, & Sunny with Spotty Storms. High: 95.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 75.